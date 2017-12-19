Police find man hiding in dumpster following foot pursuit

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man Monday after they said they found him with an ATV they believed to be stolen.

According to Fall River police, an officer was patrolling the area of Thirteenth Street around 4:30 a.m. when he said he saw Joeshua Matos, 21, pushing a Honda ATV.

The officers said they saw that the ignition wires were pulled out of the ATV and there was no key visible.

When the officers pulled over to investigate, they said Matos fled the scene. Police said after a foot chase they briefly lost Matos, but when officers searched the area, they found the suspect hiding in a dumpster behind a coffee shop.

According to Fall River police, when Matos was questioned he said he was taking the ATV to New Bedford, but gave conflicting stories about how he got possession of the ATV. When asked to present a bill of sale or title for the ATV, Matos did not have one. Police said the vehicle identification number was scratched off.

Matos, who lives in New Bedford, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property over $250.