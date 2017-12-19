Police capture Providence homicide suspect after hours-long standoff

Related Coverage Providence police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

Police have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss the homicide and ensuing standoff. Click here to watch it live »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Providence is now in police custody following a standoff at a Federal Hill apartment building.

Police surrounded the Parenti Villa Apartments on Tobey Street overnight in search of Nathan Spardello.

Spardello, 28, is suspected of stabbing a 46-year-old man multiple times Monday night at an apartment on Russo Street, according to police. The victim later died from his injuries at R.I. Hospital.

Police believe the suspect intended to hurt a specific person but said he may have stabbed the wrong man.

Spardello was seen being taken out of the apartment building on a stretcher Tuesday morning. Major Michael Correia said Spardello’s father lives inside the building but when Spardello arrived overnight, he broke into a random unit on the tenth floor and held the tenant hostage.

After about four hours of negotiating, tactical teams busted into the unit and used a stun gun to subdue Spardello.

Police said the tenant was not hurt during the ordeal. According to the incident report, Spardello was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered after fleeing the Russo Street crime scene.

MORE: Beverly lives at Tobey St. apartment building where homicide suspect was hiding out. She says front doors used to lock, now it’s “like a hotel” where anyone can wander inside @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/vDGs6LUpbk — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) December 19, 2017

Police said earlier on Monday, Spardello allegedly attacked his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. He’s now facing felony domestic assault charges in connection with that incident on Hazel Street.

Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado is working the story and will have the latest at noon on WPRI 12.