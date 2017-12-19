Providence student in wheelchair stranded on cold bus, parent says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – By the smile on Jeremy Young’s face, you’d never know the 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy spent more than an hour stuck on a chilly school bus Monday afternoon.

“He’s home now because he’s a bit sick,” explained Jeremy’s father, Randy Lutz in an interview with Eyewitness News on Tuesday. “He’s got a runny nose, he’s got a cough and we didn’t want any more additional stress brought on by sending him back in and who knows what could happen at that point and time.”

Lutz is looking for answers after the wheelchair-accessible bus his son takes to and from school got stuck not once, but twice on Monday. First, it arrived 90 minutes late to pick Jeremy up in the morning. Then, at around 3:20 Monday afternoon, Lutz says the bus company called to say he needed to come pick his son up off of North Main Street. Lutz said he was told the wheelchair ramp wasn’t going back up, and the bus couldn’t move.

“Even if the bus is on and the heat is on, the wheelchair lift door is a 6-foot by 4-foot by 5-foot door in the back of the bus that’s letting this 30 degree air in,” said Lutz. “And they don’t have any answer for that.”

By the time Lutz got a ride and made his way through traffic in Providence, nearly an hour had elapsed.

“This whole time he’s freezing cold and that’s all you can think of. He’s sitting there freezing cold on a bus and you’re doing your best to get there as quickly as you can,” he said.

Lutz said other special needs children were still on the bus, too.

On Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Providence Public School Department said PPSD was “dismayed” at what unfolded Monday.

“While we continue to gather information, it has become clear to us that First Student’s handling of this situation, regardless of any extenuating circumstance, was unacceptable,” wrote PPSD spokeswoman Laura Hart.

Jay Brock, a spokesman for First Student, the bus company that provides transportation for Providence public schools, said the issue was caused by operator error. He said they retrained operators on Tuesday, and the route ran smoothly. “Additionally, we should have contacted the district sooner than we did,” Brock said. “Disciplinary action has been taken as well.”