Reports: Cardinal Bernard Law dead at age 86

ROME (WPRI) — Former Cardinal Bernard Law has died at age 86, according to multiple reports.

Several Boston media outlets are reporting that the former Archbishop of Boston died Tuesday in Rome following an illness.

Law was one of the central figures in the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal, as information surfaced that he was aware of sex abuse of children being perpetrated by priests in Massachusetts, including John Geoghan.

He resigned from his position as Archbishop in Boston in 2002. Law later stepped down as Arch Priest of a Vatican Church after critics called on Law to return to Boston to apologize to his victims.

There is no official confirmation of Law’s reported death at this time. Eyewitness News will continue to work this developing story.