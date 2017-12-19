RI Foundation to give food bank $100K grant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Community Foodbank is receiving a large gift t help feed the hungry.

The Rhode Island Foundation said it is giving the food bank a $100,000 grant.

“We just wanted to get money and get the funds to feed people, and to inspire people to step up, above and beyond what they were going to do for year-end charity, and help people in need,” CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation Neil Steinberg said.

The foundation says the money will help the food bank provide more than 300,000 meals to those in need. The announcement comes as proposed federal cuts to the food stamp program, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), threaten to overwhelm the state’s food pantries, which are near capacity.

According to the Food Bank’s 2017 Report on Hunger, one in eight Rhode Island households battles hunger and the state’s food pantries are serving more than 57,000 people a month.