Rivals Salvatore and Igliozzi an unlikely pair to lead Providence City Council

Related Coverage David Salvatore poised to become Providence City Council president

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The leadership shuffle on the Providence City Council won’t be complete until the group meets Thursday night to elect a new president, but one change is already official: John Igliozzi, the second-longest-serving member of the council, is the new majority leader.

Igliozzi, a Democrat who has represented Ward 7 in Silver Lake since 1997, was elected to the No. 2 position on the council by seven of his colleagues at a private caucus Monday.

If all goes as planned at Thursday’s council meeting, Ward 14 Councilman David Salvatore will be chosen as the new president of the city’s 15-member, all-Democratic legislative body, replacing acting president Sabina Matos.

And then the work begins.

The joint political rise of Salvatore and Igliozzi was unimaginable just a few months ago, as the two men from prominent Italian-American families in the city have clashed on the council for much of the last five years. But they appear to have realized they needed one another to form a leadership team heading into the final year of their current terms in office.

“It’s a great trial period to see if we can all work together,” Igliozzi said in an interview Tuesday morning. “And then hopefully it can turn into a positive future.”

So how did these two rivals come together?

Ever since former Council President Luis Aponte resigned his leadership post in May over charges he embezzled from his campaign account, Salvatore has always had the largest bloc of support on the council. The problem for him was it was not enough to become president. It takes eight votes to lead the council. On most days for the last seven months, Salvatore had five votes, counting himself.

Igliozzi, who viewed himself as the best candidate for council president, didn’t have the votes either. But he and Ward 12 Councilman Terrence Hassett have operated as a package deal in leadership battles for many years, playing pivotal roles in the elections of Peter Mancini, Michael Solomon and Aponte as president over the last decade. Add in Ward 5 Councilwoman Jo-Ann Ryan, who has worked closely with Igliozzi in the current term, and the trio had enough power to swing any vote.

For months, Igliozzi said he was content with the status quo. Matos, who was elected council president pro tempore in 2015, became acting president when Aponte stepped aside based on a provision in the Providence Home Rule Charter. But Matos struggled to gain support from her colleagues to be elected the permanent president.

Igliozzi declined to say when he started negotiating with Salvatore, but acknowledged he has been meeting with the group supporting Salvatore on a variety of issues for several months. He also wouldn’t say what finally prompted him to endorse Salvatore, but he acknowledged attending a Sunday night meeting with a group of councilors at the Newport Creamery in Cranston’s Garden City Center.

“I heard they have good Awful Awfuls,” he joked.

Salvatore has declined to comment on the record about how the new leadership team came together, except to say he believes he has the votes to become president.

And while the terms of the deal between Salvatore and Igliozzi may never be fully disclosed, certain details are already public.

Igliozzi, whose full-time job is acting chief of staff at the R.I. Department of Transportation, has been elected majority leader and will remain chairman of the powerful Finance Committee; he claims the two leadership positions have never held by the same councilperson. (Igliozzi’s brother, David, previously served as council majority leader in 1990s.)

Hassett will remain senior deputy majority leader and Ryan will remain majority whip. The three comprise the majority of the members of the Finance Committee. Hassett is still chairman of the Ordinance Committee, which is generally considered the second-most powerful committee on the council. Ryan is also expected regain some control over how the council staff is managed.

“This is an opportunity to create continuity today,” Igliozzi said.

But Igliozzi acknowledges he and Salvatore still have growing to do.

The two were initially friends when Salvatore was elected in 2010 to represent the Elmhurst and Wanskuck neighborhoods in the city’s North End. But they quickly began to butt heads over Igliozzi’s leadership of the Finance Committee.

In 2012, Solomon – then the president of the council and now a senior advisor to Mayor Jorge Elorza – attempted to remove Igliozzi as committee chairman. Igliozzi successfully blocked the change, but Solomon created the Special Committee on Ways and Means, appointed Salvatore as chairman, and began forwarding all budgetary matters to the new committee. Igliozzi had a committee but no work.

The bad blood between Igliozzi and Salvatore simmered for years. When it came time to elect a new council president in 2015, Igliozzi backed Aponte and regained his oversight over the city budget. Salvatore refused to support Aponte and was left off most of the important council committees.

Now the two appear willing to put their differences aside.

“The City Council is a small body and at the end of the day, in order to push a positive agenda for your neighborhood and the city, you have to work with people even when you don’t see to eye,” Igliozzi said.

But Igliozzi said he understands his position as majority leader rests on the eight votes that put him there. He agreed that Salvatore could take the same approach as Solomon and create a new committee to handle budgetary issues, but he said he doesn’t believe it will happen.

For the time being, the unlikely pair are on the same team.

“You bridge gaps, you try to change relationships,” Igliozzi said. “That’s part of being an adult.”

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan