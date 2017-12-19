Scituate man charged, accused of having sex with minor

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — A local man was arrested after police received a complaint that he had sex with a teenage girl, according to the Coventry Police Department.

Jeffery Dalnas, 33, of Scituate was charged with third-degree sexual assault.

Coventry police said they received a complaint that Dalnas has sex with a 14-year-old girl multiple times.

Dalnas was arraigned Tuesday and was ordered held on $50,000 with surety.

Police also said Dalnas was ordered to not have any contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18.