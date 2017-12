Hopkins Hill Fire Department Chief Frank Brown and 2018 Plunge Excelsior Meghan Brown joined us to share the details of the upcoming 42nd Annual Penguin Plunge to support Special Olympics Rhode Island.

The Penguin Plunge takes place on Monday, January 1, 2018.

Over the last 41 years, the event has been one of Special Olympics Rhode Island’s most popular; participants have raised more than $3 million dollars.