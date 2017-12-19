It’s that time again! Ahead of Christmas, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, DeWolf Tavern, and ‘The Rhode Show’ are teaming up to bring you The 12 Drinks of Christmas.

Twelve delicious mocktails to enhance any Holiday celebration will be featured this week through Friday. Today, Sandy from DeWolf and NIROPE – nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – shared the first three.

Today’s recipes:

1. “Sparkling in a Pear Tree”

Fresh pear puree

Non alcoholic sparkling wine

Rosemary simple syrup

Fresh lemon juice

Sugar rim, rosemary sprig garnish

2. “Turtle Dove Hot Chocolate”

Melted Dove milk and dark chocolate

Milk

Sugar

Fresh whipped vanilla bean whipped cream

3. “Calling Bird Cranberry Mule”

Cranberry juice

House cranberry simple

Fresh lime juice

Empire ginger beer

