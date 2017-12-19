It’s that time again! Ahead of Christmas, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, DeWolf Tavern, and ‘The Rhode Show’ are teaming up to bring you The 12 Drinks of Christmas.
Twelve delicious mocktails to enhance any Holiday celebration will be featured this week through Friday. Today, Sandy from DeWolf and NIROPE – nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – shared the first three.
Do you have a drink idea of your own? Submit your original mocktail recipe by December 21st at noon here: http://wpri.com/2017/12/01/contest-the-12-drinks-of-christmas-2/ One winner will receive a $500 Gift Card to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses and $100 to DeWolf Tavern!
For more info from Card’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/
For more info from DeWolf Tavern, head to: https://www.dewolftavern.com/
Today’s recipes:
1. “Sparkling in a Pear Tree”
Fresh pear puree
Non alcoholic sparkling wine
Rosemary simple syrup
Fresh lemon juice
Sugar rim, rosemary sprig garnish
2. “Turtle Dove Hot Chocolate”
Melted Dove milk and dark chocolate
Milk
Sugar
Fresh whipped vanilla bean whipped cream
3. “Calling Bird Cranberry Mule”
Cranberry juice
House cranberry simple
Fresh lime juice
Empire ginger beer
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.