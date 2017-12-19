Westerly child porn suspect ordered held

Related Coverage Westerly child porn suspect told undercover agent of alleged plans to drug child

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in an international child pornography investigation that stretched from Canada to Westerly will remain in federal custody folliwing his arraignment.

Jonathan Breslin, 32, pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday to charges of receipt, possession and distribution of child pornography; enticement of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity; and transferring obscene material to a minor.

Breslin has been in federal custody since his Aug. 11 arrest.

According to a federal search warrant affidavit, the investigation started to unfold in March of last year with a parole violation arrest by police in Saskatchewan, Canada. Investigators said they discovered there were more than 78 accounts connected to a mobile chat app on which users were sharing child pornography. The filing said one of the IP addresses identified belonged to Breslin.

The affidavit contained several strings of messages between an undercover agent and Breslin, who according to investigators used the screen name Bluegreen19.

Investigators allege Bluegreen19 “coerced” sexually explicit activity from a minor.

The suspect allegedly wrote this message to the agent about her age; “She said 13 but not older than 10.”

Breslin also allegedly tells the agent about his plan to drug a 6- or 7-year-old Breslin said he knows, to “molest” the child according to the filing.

“Have you ever done anything like that before?” the undercover agent asked.

“I haven’t,” the suspect responded. “But I think about it all the time.”

According to another court filing, investigators confiscated a cell phone, laptop computer, four thumb drives and miscellaneous documents.