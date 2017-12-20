2 Cranston officers, suspect hurt following police-involved shooting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two undercover officers and a suspect were taken to the hospital Wednesday following a police-involved shooting in Cranston.

While conducting a narcotics investigation, the officers opened fire in the area of Bain Street and Cory Avenue, police said.

The suspect is now being treated for gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear at this time how many officers fired their weapons.

The two special investigation unit officers suffered minor injuries in the incident but not shot, according to police. It’s unclear at this time how they were hurt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest developments.