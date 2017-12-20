2 pets die in Providence house fire that displaces 13 people

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a house fire on Superior Street in Providence Wednesday that has displaced seven adults and six children according to fire officials.

Officials said they believe the fire began on the first floor of the three-story home, but cannot say for sure what caused the fire.

Our firefighters are out with a building fire on Superior Street. Stay safe! — Prov. Fire Fighters (@ProvFirefighter) December 20, 2017

Residents told Eyewitness News that they believe there was a space heater on the first floor, but firefighters at the scene could not confirm if there was, or if it sparked the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

One resident told Eyewitness News two of her five pets died in the fire, one cat named Callie and a dog named Grizzly. The three other dogs were rescued by crews and are in good condition.

This is a breaking news story and we will keep updating as more information is provided.

MORE: These three dogs were pulled from the fire by crews and are fine. Investigators are now looking into what caused the fire at 47 Superior St in Prov. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ogITOBWs8r — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) December 20, 2017

Sad news to share… We’ve learned Callie (cat) and Grizzly (dog) died in a house fire on Superior St in Providence tonight. 6 adults and 7 kids are now displaced. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/8OQYvyVaeW — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) December 20, 2017