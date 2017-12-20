2 pets die in Providence house fire that displaces 13 people

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews responded to a house fire on Superior Street in Providence Wednesday that has displaced seven adults and six children according to fire officials.
Officials said they believe the fire began on the first floor of the three-story home, but cannot say for sure what caused the fire.
Residents told Eyewitness News that they believe there was a space heater on the first floor, but firefighters at the scene could not confirm if there was, or if it sparked the fire. The cause is still under investigation.
One resident told Eyewitness News two of her five pets died in the fire, one cat named Callie and a dog named Grizzly. The three other dogs were rescued by crews and are in good condition.
