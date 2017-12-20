Authorities find dozens of stolen Amazon packages at home

BOSTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Massachusetts say they have recovered dozens of stolen Amazon packages and hope to get them to their rightful recipients in time for Christmas.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office says the packages were discovered while police were searching the home of a person who works as a subcontractor making deliveries for Amazon. The packages were addressed to residents of the greater Boston area.

Authorities say they were investigating a separate case involving a spate of break-ins at local restaurants when they happened upon the packages.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans, Brookline Police chief Daniel O’Leary and other law enforcement officials planned to help load the packages on to a van and return them to Amazon so they can hopefully be delivered by the holiday.

Stolen Amazon packages RETURNED, and just in time! All thanks to the hard work of police from across Greater Boston and investigators from our office. pic.twitter.com/WWF4iJZBgS — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) December 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.