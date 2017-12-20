Clergy abuse survivors, religious community react to death of Cardinal Bernard Law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — The funeral mass for former Boston Archbishop, Cardinal Bernard Law, is scheduled to take place Thursday at the Vatican.

The death of Law, which was first breaking Wednesday night, has prompted strong feelings among many. Law resigned in 2002 amid revelations he had shielded priests accused of molestation.

Law was once one of the most important figures in the U.S. church, wielding considerable influence inside the Vatican. From 1984 until he resigned under pressure 18 years later, he was a spiritual leader in Boston, the nation’s fourth-largest archdiocese, with 1.8 million Catholics.

But in 2002, The Boston Globe began a series of stories that revealed that Law and his predecessors had transferred child-molesting priests from parish to parish without alerting parents or police — a scandal later chronicled in the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight.”

At a news conference in Boston Wednesday, survivors of clergy sex abuse said they have little sympathy for Law.

Boston lawyer Mitchell Garabedian, who has represented dozens of people who say they were abused by priests, said Law is “an example of the immorality of the Catholic Church” for shielding clergy.

Garabedian says Law was “an enabler of clergy sexual abuse.” Garabedian was flanked by two people who said they were abused by priests as children.

“I hope he suffered every day of his life, knowing what he did, that people were waiting to bring him back to the states to be held accountable for what he didn’t do. But we never got that chance,” survivor Robert Costello said.

Costello said there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t think about what happened to him. He called Law “a cruel, selfish bastard” for moving accused priests to other assignments and failing to protect victims.

Alexa MacPherson broke into tears as she recounted suffering abuse at the hands of a priest. She said she hopes Law “gets what he deserves in hell.”

“I hope the gates of hell are swinging wide to allow him entrance,” said MacPherson, who says she was abused for six years as a child. “I won’t shed a tear for him. I might shed a tear for everyone who’s been a victim under him.”

Bishop Thomas Tobin released a statement following the death of Law:

“In keeping with Catholic tradition, we pray for the forgiveness of Cardinal Law’s sins and eternal rest and peace for his immortal soul. And we pray that all victims of sexual abuse in the church and in our society anytime and anywhere – will come to know the grace of healing, peace and forgiveness in their hearts and souls too.”