Community raises more than $14K for Middletown family displaced by fire

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A family is mourning the loss of their home after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

The family of four lived on Amesbury Circle in Middletown, losing their belongings and their pet cat in the fire just days before Christmas.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the family and has already collected more than $14,000 for the Peabody/Williamson family, just hours after it was created.

The Newport Police Department is also collecting donations to give to the family in their front lobby, even providing the clothing sizes of the family’s two young boys, who are only in second and fourth grade. The public schools in Middletown are also collecting items for the family.

The family said they’re grateful for the first responders because everyone in the house made it out safely, sending Eyewitness News a statement:

“Although we have little left of our possessions we are so grateful to have our family intact. The immediate outpouring of love, support and assistance from our neighbors, family and friends is overwhelming and is really carrying us through this incredibly horrible event. We are humbled by the generosity of everyone in our community. The four of us thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who said they are so heartbroken to see the family go through this tough loss, but they are also amazed at the support they’ve seen from the community.