Controversial Federal Hill nightclub closed by Providence liquor board

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Providence Board of Licenses has declined to renew the liquor license of a controversial nightclub on Federal Hill that neighbors say has been a nuisance for many years.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday to deny Vault Lounge’s request to renew its liquor license, effectively shutting the doors of the Atwells Avenue club.

“When I reviewed all of the video footage and everything that has been presented to me, and I hear testimony from the police, I find that, in particular, the videos are substantial, probative and reliable evidence,” Chairman Dylan Conley said during the meeting. “They show a pattern of nuisances throughout the neighborhood, including but not limited to more videos of peeing and defecating than I ever have any interest watching.”

The club’s attorney, former state Rep. Peter Petrarca, has already appealed the board’s decision to the R.I. Department of Business Regulation. During the meeting, he suggested his clients were facing a “trial by ambush” and warned that the standard for denying a license renewal is “extremely high.”

Vault has been sanctioned on at least eight occasions by the licensing board since 2013 for a wide range of violations. The club has been forced to pay nearly $8,000 in fines and has been closed for 14 days during that period. It was most recently punished by the board on Dec. 6.

As part of the annual license renewal process, numerous residents and business owners told the board the club has become a problem for Federal Hill. Copious amounts of video footage that appears to show patrons of the club committing lewd acts was submitted to the board. Providence Police Sgt. David Tejada said Vault has had an “immense adverse impact on residents” and has been a “continual drain on police resources.”

Vault is owned by Miguel and Rosemary Garcia, according to paperwork filed with R.I. Secretary of State’s office. The couple was charged last summer after Providence police said they were illegally providing accident reports to a chiropractor’s office. Rosemary used to work in the police records department.

The club has operated out of a building located at 387 Atwells Avenue. The building is owned by lawyer John M. Cicilline and Roberta Cicilline-DiMezza, who are the brother and sister of Congressman David Cicilline.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan