Day Two of The 12 Drinks of Christmas!

It’s that time again! Ahead of Christmas, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, DeWolf Tavern, and ‘The Rhode Show’ are teaming up to bring you The 12 Drinks of Christmas.

Twelve delicious mock-tails to enhance any Holiday celebration will be featured this week through Friday. Today, Sandy from DeWolf and NIROPE – nick, Ron & Pete Cardi – shared drinks number 4, 5 & 6.

Do you have a drink idea of your own? Submit your original mock-tail recipe by tomorrow at noon here: http://wpri.com/2017/12/01/contest-the-12-drinks-of-christmas-2/ One winner will receive a $500 Gift Card to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses and $100 to DeWolf Tavern!

For more info from Cardi’s, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

For more info from DeWolf Tavern, head to: https://www.dewolftavern.com/

Here are today’s drink recipes (4-6):

4. “French Hens Toddy”

Rosemary chamomile tea

Honey

Squeeze fresh lemon

5. “Golden Rings Mulled Cider”

Warm apple cider, orange & apple slices

Spice blend of the following: Star anise, cinnamon stick, clove, mace

Fee Brothers orange bitters

6. “Geese O’ Laying Eggnog”

Caramel syrup

Sea salt

House eggnog

Cinnamon stick garnish

House vanilla bean whipped cream

