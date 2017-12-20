Facebook: facial recognition to help weed out imposters

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook is rolling out new facial recognition settings that it says will help crack down on imposters.

Starting Tuesday, Facebook will notify you if someone has uploaded your face as their profile picture. And just in time for alcohol-laden holiday parties, you can also be notified if someone in your friend network has posted a compromising picture of you without explicitly tagging you.

That check is not perfect. If you don’t want a drunken karaoke picture of yourself online, for example, you can’t veto the resulting photos posted by your friends, although you can ask them to take it down. Serious violations or disputes can be flagged to Facebook staff, which they will review according to their community standards.

Facebook lets the person posting a photo have the final say this way in order to deal with situations like public speaking events, where the speaker shouldn’t have control over what’s shared.

For the visually impaired, the company is also working on identifying text in manipulated photos like memes, though its technique isn’t quite ready for primetime. Even small accuracy problems can ruin the punchline, according to Facebook accessibility director Jeff Wieland.

For Janni Lehrer-Stein, a volunteer who advises Facebook, the new facial recognition capability will help her enjoy more of her daughter’s recent graduation photos. Lehrer-Stein had lost her sight by the time she was 46, and has long used audio-to-text software on Facebook. Knowing who is in each photo makes a big difference, says the sixty-something mother of three.

The technology gives her enough information to “engage” in special family moments captured in photos, she says. “Even though I can’t see them.”

