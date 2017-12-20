Founder, pastor at Smithfield church disheartened by recent arson

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The founders of the New Life Worship Center in Smithfield says they are at a loss after a fire caused extensive damage to the side of one of the church buildings.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday in the dumpsters near one of the buildings. The flames caught the exterior walls and caused smoke damage inside the building.

The Boston Field Divison of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) later determined the fire was intentionally set. The Rhode Island Arson Watch Reward Program is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

“Trying to speculate something this bizarre, or stupidity on this level, it would be presumptuous for us to say it’s because of this or because of that, ” Pastor Steve Boyce said. “We have to let the investigators figure that stuff out.”

Even though congregants are disheartened by the damage, Boyce said they will not let this dampen their holiday spirit.

“They love the church and some of them are sad, but at the same time thinking we’re busy doing all these other things so this will be taken care of. We’ll get through it,” he said.

Boyce said the church of several thousand parishioners was planning to hold its Christmas services offsite and the Vets Auditorium in Providence. He said the Smithfield location will be back up and running after the holiday.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Arson Tipline at 401-383-7723.