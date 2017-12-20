In Depth: Deadline looming to avoid Government shutdown

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Government shutdown clock is ticking toward a Friday midnight deadline.

Congressional Republicans are scrambling to finalize a must-pass spending bill. House leaders are short of votes and have scrapped plans to combine a short-term spending bill with $81 billion worth of disaster aid and a $658 billion Pentagon funding measure.

Democrats are pressing for a two- or three-week temporary spending bill that pushes a number of unresolved issues, including disaster aid, into the new year.

In the above video, Eyewitness News analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) joins us in studio to discuss the possibility of a Government shutdown and what this means for essential military personnel.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.