In the Kitchen: Arrogosta Con Formaggio Il Fornello

Executive Chef Michael Pennacchia of Camilles joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share their recipe for Arrogosta Con Formaggio Il Fornello.

Ingredients:

  • 12oz. lobster meat
  • 2oz. cubed pancetta
  • 1/2 cup Cremini mushrooms
  • 2oz. peas
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 tsp. lobster base
  • 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1/4 cup equal parts, aged cheddar, asiago, piave cheeses
  • 2oz. prosciutto bread crumb
  • roasted garlic
  • fresh basil

Directions:

  1. Render pancetta until crisp
  2. Sauté mushrooms add roasted garlic
  3. Cook mushrooms thoroughly, add lobster base, paprika, cook for one minute
  4. Add heavy cream, bring to boil and reduce
  5. Add 1 1/2 cup cooked periwinkle pasta toss with cheese blend
  6. Top with bread crumb bake on 375 until golden

