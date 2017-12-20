In the Kitchen: Arrogosta Con Formaggio Il Fornello

Executive Chef Michael Pennacchia of Camilles joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share their recipe for Arrogosta Con Formaggio Il Fornello.
Ingredients:
- 12oz. lobster meat
- 2oz. cubed pancetta
- 1/2 cup Cremini mushrooms
- 2oz. peas
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 tsp. lobster base
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/4 cup equal parts, aged cheddar, asiago, piave cheeses
- 2oz. prosciutto bread crumb
- roasted garlic
- fresh basil
Directions:
- Render pancetta until crisp
- Sauté mushrooms add roasted garlic
- Cook mushrooms thoroughly, add lobster base, paprika, cook for one minute
- Add heavy cream, bring to boil and reduce
- Add 1 1/2 cup cooked periwinkle pasta toss with cheese blend
- Top with bread crumb bake on 375 until golden
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.