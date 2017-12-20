In the Kitchen: Arrogosta Con Formaggio Il Fornello

Executive Chef Michael Pennacchia of Camilles joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share their recipe for Arrogosta Con Formaggio Il Fornello.

Ingredients:

12oz. lobster meat

2oz. cubed pancetta

1/2 cup Cremini mushrooms

2oz. peas

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 tsp. lobster base

1/4 tsp. smoked paprika

1/4 cup equal parts, aged cheddar, asiago, piave cheeses

2oz. prosciutto bread crumb

roasted garlic

fresh basil

Directions:

Render pancetta until crisp Sauté mushrooms add roasted garlic Cook mushrooms thoroughly, add lobster base, paprika, cook for one minute Add heavy cream, bring to boil and reduce Add 1 1/2 cup cooked periwinkle pasta toss with cheese blend Top with bread crumb bake on 375 until golden

