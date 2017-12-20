Last minute holiday gift ideas that dazzle

Did you wait until the last minute to do your holiday shopping?
Not to worry- Matt Doumato from Ephraim Doumato Jewelers has got you covered!
Shop online at: DoumatoJewelers.com.
The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.