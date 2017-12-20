National Grid to hold Customer Assistance Expos

Damaris Dominguez – New England Consumer Advocate for National Grid and Patrick Murray – Customer Satisfaction & Regulatory Compliance for National Grid, joined us Tuesday to discuss their upcoming Customer Assistance Expos.

To learn what assistance could be available: https://www.nationalgridus.com/ri-home/

