Nursing home rape suspect appears in court on three counts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The suspect in the rape of two residents of a New Bedford nursing home made a brief appearance in court, about a month after he was arrested by New Bedford police.

Jacob King, 57, stood silently during the hearing, charged with three counts of rape that police allege involved two residents at Savoy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on County Street in New Bedford.

Bristol County District Attorney spokesperson Megan Borges said King was found “to be a danger” during a November hearing and ordered him to stay away from the nursing home and the two alleged victims, in addition to a home confinement stipulation.

The Fall River resident, who’s been wearing an electronic GPS bracelet since the Nov. 15 arrest, was granted a request on Wednesday to leave his home to seek additional financial aid.

“He has no income,” King’s attorney told the court. “Because he’s lost his job.”

One alleged victim said King “grabbed her by the hair” and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex.

Court records reviewed by Target 12 indicate the offenses allegedly happened in September and November.

According to a police incident report, King told a detective one relationship with an alleged victim “lasted approximately 6 weeks.”

King told a detective the second case involved an alleged victim who King said he met before she moved to the nursing home.

King told police he did not force himself on either woman according to the documents.

But one of the alleged victims, who is younger than King, said one of the incidents occurred after King told her to go to her bathroom where she alleged he “grabbed her by the hair,” and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him until she “finally was able to break free.”

That alleged victim told investigators King “told her to call him master.”

Target 12 reached out to her via text message but when asked if she wanted to comment, she responded, “Not at this time.”

The owner of the nursing home, Didie Wotsup, has said she could not comment about the investigation.

“There is nothing more important to us than the safety and health of our residents,” Wotsop said in a statement earlier this month. “During the three years Mr. King worked for us, his record was clean except for unrelated, minor grievances filed immediately before the assaults are alleged to have occurred,” Watsop added.

According to the Massachusetts Health and Human Services website, King’s LPN license is suspended.

Spokesperson Marybeth McCabe told Target 12 that Board of Nursing policy “prohibits a licensed nurse from having sexual contact with any patient, including long-term care residents, with whom he or she has a nurse/patient relationship.”

Massachusetts records showed King does not have a prior criminal record.

New Bedford Police Public Information Officer Lt. Ricard Rezendes has said the police department does not comment on “these types of incidents.”

According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, King was a licensed LPN in the state until his license expired in 2004.

