Pic of the Day: December 20, 2017

By Published:
Submitted by Edgard Aguedo of Warwick.

The Pic of the Day for December 20, 2017 was submitted by Edgard Aguedo of Warwick. It shows Rocky Point Park at sunrise.

Edgard has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day Photos: Fall 2017