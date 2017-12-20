Police respond to 2 separate crashes on Cranston Street

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police on Wednesday responded to two separate crashes that occurred within minutes of each other on Cranston Street.

In the first incident, a silver sedan crashed into the front of the AGM Travel Agency, causing damage to the front of the building.

The second crash took place in a McDonald’s parking lot just two blocks away and appeared to involve three vehicles.

Police said the crashes had nothing to do with an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning on nearby Bain Street.

Eyewitness News has calls out to Cranston police for more information on the two crashes. This story will be updated with the latest.