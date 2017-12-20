RIPTA driver suffers medical emergency, crashes bus

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – A RIPTA bus was involved in a minor accident on Elmwood Avenue in Providence Wednesday morning.

RIPTA said the accident happened just after 9 a.m. when the bus operator apparently suffered an unknown medical emergency.

The bus was traveling south on Elmwood Avenue and was beneath the highway overpass when it veered to the left and became lodged between two columns.

RIPTA said there were no passengers on the bus at the time and no other vehicles were involved.

Providence police and fire responded to the scene.

RIDOT was called to check the overpass columns and determined there was no major damage done to them.

The bus operator was transported by rescue to Rhode Island Hospital.

The bus sustained damage but was able to be driven back to RIPTA property.