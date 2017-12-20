Suspect in fatal Providence stabbing, crime spree held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of stabbing and killing a 35-year-old man on Russo Street and holding another man hostage on Tobey Street was arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

Nathan Spardello, 28, was ordered held without bail on multiple charges, including murder, stemming from his alleged crime spree Monday night.

Police took Spardello into custody early Tuesday morning after they say he held a man hostage at a Tobey Street high rise during a standoff with police.

The standoff came after police said Spardello stabbed Luis Carrillo, 35, on Russo Street Monday night. Carrillo later died of his injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

Neighbor Don DiGiovanni said he heard the whole thing happen.

“A lot of screaming, yelling and then my friend upstairs went there and there was all blood on the floor,” he said.

Police also said Spardello attacked his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law on Hazael Street prior to the stabbing. The domestic incident motivated Spardello to go to Russo Street and commit the stabbing, according to police.

Police began a search for Spardello in Providence overnight, eventually tracking him to a Tobey Street high-rise where his father lives. According to police, Spardello entered a random apartment and took the tenant as a hostage.

Spardello was also issued a no-contact order for his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law following the domestic incident, as well as the complete stranger he held hostage on Tobey Street.