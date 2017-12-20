Suspect in New Bedford double slaying captured in North Carolina

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest Tuesday of a man suspected of gunning down two other men in New Bedford back in October.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Carmelo Kercado, Jr. was taken into custody in Concord, N.C.

Kercado, 35, was wanted in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Stephen Bodden and 28-year-old Fabio Tavares.

Police allege Kercado on Oct. 10 opened fire on a vehicle on Central Avenue. The vehicle then crashed into a parked car and the gunman fled on foot.

In the days after the shooting, police identified Kercado as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators tracked Kercado to an address in North Carolina and U.S. Marshals arrested him Tuesday.

The office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III will now work with authorities in North Carolina to arrange for Kercado’s rendition to Massachusetts so he can face charges in the killings.