While patrons dine, thieves strip vehicle of rims, tires

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Foxboro police said they’ve seen an uptick in tire and rim thefts in the area.

Police said the latest theft happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of a busy restaurant. While the car owners dined, thieves made off with the tires and rims from the Honda CR-V.

Police said the department’s detectives are working with a regional working group in an attempt to combat the trend.

They said the thieves often work in groups and use minivans or vans, targeting newer model Honda, Acura, Toyota, and Lexus vehicles.

Police urged owners of newer cars to use locking lug nuts and asked that anyone who sees suspicious activity to contact law enforcement.