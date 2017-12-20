White Christmas rare in Southern New England

Related Coverage White Christmas Chances

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re hoping for a white Christmas this year, you are not alone.

But the chances of a white Christmas in Rhode Island don’t happen too often.

A white Christmas is defined as one inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. The snow we had has been melting away, which is disappointing to those hoping to see the tree-tops glisten on Christmas.

“It kind of cheers you up a little bit,” Beatrice Costa of Cumberland said. “It makes your day really, really happy.”

Historically, communities like Foster and Woonsocket have a higher chance of having a white Christmas than Newport or Kingston. Providence, on average, has a 22 percent chance of having a white Christmas.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo discusses the chances of a white Christmas in Rhode Island this year.