Woman denied pre-made dentures after dentist drops Medicaid coverage

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Kristine Casey was recently fitted for dentures, but she says they’re sitting on a shelf inside City Dental in Woonsocket.

“Not having teeth, I don’t even want to be around my family,” she said choking back tears. “I can’t even smile.”

Casey’s teeth were extracted in October.

“I went through a lot of pain and suffering with that,” she said. “I called to get an appointment to go get my teeth and they told me they could not give them to me because they no longer accepted my insurance.”

Call 12 for Action discovered Rhode Island’s Medicaid program discontinued the provider status for Dr. Italo Lozada at City Dental. That means Medicaid patients, like Kristine, have to find a different dentist.

Holly Cekala, an advocate for Casey, said she has tried several avenues to find a solution.

“I said, ‘Can family raise some funds and buy them for her?’ They said, ‘No. The state won’t allow us to charge people on Medicaid money for the teeth.'”

So Cekala suggested that City Dental give the dentures to Casey as a donation. They declined.

“I don’t understand how these teeth are going to do anybody else any good,” Casey said.

Casey is not the only patient facing this situation.

The office manager at City Dental told Call 12 for Action there are about a dozen sets of completed dentures that cannot be provided to patients.

“Somebody can fix this,” Cekala said. “Somebody needs to do the right thing.”

Dr. Lozada declined Call 12 for Action’s request for an on-camera interview.

In an emailed statement, he said he was forced to temporarily close his Woonsocket and Cranston offices.

“I sincerely regret the inconvenience the closure of my office has caused,” he said. “I am currently working diligently to address the state’s concerns, and I hope that I will be able to reopen my practice and serve Medicaid patients again soon.”

For Casey, soon isn’t soon enough.

“I would just like to be able to smile again and hold my head up,” she said.

Ashley O’Shea, a spokesperson for Rhode Island’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services, did not say why the state discontinued Dr. Lozada’s Medicaid provider status.

In a statement, O’Shea said, “We do not take these actions lightly, and are mindful of the best interests of our Medicaid beneficiaries. We are actively working with representatives of Dr. Lozada’s office to ensure members continue to receive care with another provider.”

Patients who were in the process of receiving dentures from Dr. Lozada’s office can call (401) 462-6503 to talk with a state representative to find alternative options for their care. Members can also search online for Medicaid dental providers.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.