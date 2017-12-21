Ambulance service delivers huge toy donation for ‘Toys for Tots’

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third year in a row, Alert Ambulance Service in Fall River stopped by the WPRI/WNAC Studios Thursday night with two ambulances full of toys for our Toys for Tots drive.

The collection of toys has continued to grow in the WPRI/WNAC lobby and is now even bigger after Thursday night’s donation, where children hopped out of the ambulances with arms full of toys to donate to children in need.

Members of Alert Ambulance Services also wheeled in a giant teddy bear on a stretcher to give to one lucky child who will benefit from the Toys for Tots program.

Chief Operating Officer of Alert Ambulance Service Rob Araujo said the kids love to come and drop off toys for the donation drive each year.

“They get so excited, and the toys obviously get them happy and worked up, but they know what the meaning is behind it,” Araujo said. “They know they are able to help other kids. Although they are small, they totally grasp the concept.”

Araujo said more than $1,000 worth of toys were dropped off Thursday night and the ambulance company donated $500 to the cause.

Even if you wanted to move around in the @wpri12 lobby, you couldn’t because of all of our generous viewers who donated to Toys for Tots! We have already had two pick ups and in one day have received all of these new toy donations! pic.twitter.com/yDcj0EcqYT — Sarah Doiron (@SarahDoiron31) December 22, 2017

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence teamed up once again with the U.S. Marines to help collect donations for the annual toy drive.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 22 and until Christmas Eve at all Cardi’s Funiture and Mattress store locations.