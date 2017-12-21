Congressman Kennedy welcomes baby boy

(WPRI) — Congressman Joe Kennedy III had a good reason for missing Wednesday’s tax vote in Washington. He was busy becoming a dad again.

His wife just gave birth to a baby boy early Thursday morning. The Democrat introduced James Matthew Kennedy to the public in a Facebook post.

Kennedy said, “mom, dad and big sister Eleanor are exhausted, over the moon and deeply grateful for your support.”

The congressman – who represents Massachusetts’ 4th District, including Attleboro, Fall River and Taunton – said the baby’s first gift was a Patriots football from Grandpa Joe.