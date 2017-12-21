David Salvatore elected Providence City Council president

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – David A. Salvatore, who has represented Ward 14 in Providence’s North End on the City Council since 2011, was elected council president Thursday.

Salvatore, 42, was sworn in as president by Providence Probate Court Judge John E. Martinelli after he was the only candidate to be nominated for the leadership post.

“Our shared common is goal is to make the city of Providence better today than it was yesterday,” Salvatore said in a short speech. He vowed to work with the entire 15-member, all-Democratic council, even those who didn’t support his bid for the presidency.

Salvatore replaces acting President Sabina Matos, who has held the interim post since May. She succeeded Councilman Luis Aponte, who resigned the leadership position after he was charged with embezzling from his campaign account. He has pleaded not guilty and remains a member of the council.

Salvatore is a graduate of Rhode Island College and earned his master’s degree in public administration from Roger Williams University School for Justice Studies. He currently works as the director of government affairs for the Rhode Island Realtors Association. A lifelong Providence resident, he and his wife are expecting their first child early next year.

Elected in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, Salvatore has long been viewed a rising star in city politics. He served as the chairman of the Special Committee on Ways and Means from 2012 until 2014, overseeing the budgetary process. He also chaired the council’s Subcommittee on Pension Sustainability, which laid the groundwork for numerous changes to the city’s pension system under then-Mayor Angel Taveras.

Salvatore did not support Aponte’s successful campaign for council president in 2015, which resulted in him being left off most of the council’s most powerful committees. Still, he successfully advocated for the creation of the city’s equal pay task force to study the wage gap between male and female government employees. He is also the leading sponsor of an ordinance that would standardized tax breaks based on how much developers spend on their projects.

After months of questions about whether the council would hold an election for president, Salvatore’s rise to power came swiftly. He agreed to make longtime rival Councilman John Igliozzi majority leader in exchange for the votes needed to make him president. Last-ditch efforts by a group of councilors to block Salvatore were unsuccessful.

On the council floor, Ward 9 Councilwoman Carmen Castillo raised concern about the lack of diversity on the new leadership. Only one of the council’s six black or Hispanic members – Ward 8 Councilman Wilbur Jennings – supported Salvatore’s bid for president.

“The city of Providence is not only for white, rich people,” Castillo said.

Jennings, who has been elected deputy majority leader, pointed out that he is black, but Castillo dismissed him.

“I know you’re black, but you don’t represent your people,” she quipped.

Salvatore, will serve as president for the final year of the current term. The entire council is up for re-election in 2018. Salvatore is allowed to serve one more term under the city’s current term-limit system.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan