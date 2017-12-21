Know what you’re entitled to if your flight is canceled

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Kevin Li is heading home to Chicago for the holidays.

“O’Hare is always busy, all the time,” he said.

According to a recent report by InsureMyTrip, O’Hare International Airport in Chicago is the second-most stressful airport in the country due to flight cancellations.

So far in 2017, more than 3,500 flights out of O’Hare have been canceled.

But Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is worse, logging nearly 4,000 cancellations.

“For the first time in five years, Atlanta moved above Chicago for the most cancellations this year,” Ronni Kenoian of InsureMyTrip said.

Those cancellations don’t include more than 1,000 flight cancellations caused by Sunday’s power outage.

“It can change a traveler’s itinerary in a split second,” Kenoian said.

Kenoian said weather is the most common reason for flight cancellations and delays nationwide.

“Keep in mind the weather conditions for the time that you’re traveling,” Kenoian advised. “Be aware of that and book enough time in between your flights if you do have connectors, and always think about travel insurance.”

Travelers should also know their rights as passengers. If your flight is canceled, most airlines will re-book you for free on their next flight to your destination.

If you choose to cancel your trip altogether, here is what you are entitled to:

Refund for cost of the flight

Refund of bag fees

Refund of extras purchased, such as seat assignment

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, airlines are not required to compensate for any other costs such as a hotel room or food. They’re also not required to reimburse for any trip costs affected by the canceled flight, such as a prepaid hotel room, cruise or lost wages.

Boston’s Logan Airport came in 7th with 2,500 flights canceled while T.F. Green Airport came in 53rd with 320 canceled flights.