Suspect in Cranston officer-involved shooting held as probation violator

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man charged in connection with Wednesday morning’s violent showdown with police was once again ordered held without bail.

Hazael DeLeon, 25, was arraigned as a probation violator Thursday morning at Kent County District Court, less than a day after he was arraigned at Cranston Municipal Court on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and manufacture and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Police suspected DeLeon of dealing fentanyl, which may have contributed to at least two non-fatal overdoses in the Arlington neighborhood, according to Cranston Police Chief, Colonel Michael Winquist.

According to Winquist, detectives set up surveillance Wednesday morning near a home on Bain Street after receiving information that DeLeon may be delivering the powerful painkiller there.

DeLeon arrived at the home around 9:30 a.m. and when police tried to arrest him, Winquist said the suspect drove toward and nearly hit the two officers. DeLeon then put the car in reverse and struck an unmarked cruiser before hitting one of the officers and a bystander, Winquist said.

The officer became partially trapped inside the vehicle and was being dragged, prompting the second officer to open fire on DeLeon’s vehicle.

“The officer, fearing for his life, followed his training,” Winquist said.

Despite having been shot in the shoulder, DeLeon continued to resist arrest, according to Winquist, but was eventually placed in handcuffs.

As required by law, the officer-involved shooting is now being investigated by Cranston and Rhode Island State Police, along with the attorney general’s office.

Winquist said DeLeon has a lengthy criminal history. At the time of his arrest, DeLeon was serving a five-year suspended sentence after being convicted in November of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.