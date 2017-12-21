North Providence senior center back open after bitter dispute

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Salvatore Mancini Senior Center is once again fully operational, just in time for the holidays.

North Providence Mayor Charlie Lombardi celebrated the reopening Thursday with the town’s seniors.

He said earlier this year the center was stripped of funding, claiming the center’s more than $700,000 budget was mismanaged by a nonprofit board.

“We told the board yesterday, we’re going in tomorrow morning, we’re taking over that facility and whoever doesn’t like it can call police because these seniors here have been held hostage,” Lombardi said.

Cathy Crepeau of North Providence said she is happy that the center is back up and running.

“You know, you live alone, it’s somewhere to go out to meet your friends, have a good life,” she said.

The board argues the money was not mismanaged.

“Well there is no board now, it’s a town department,” Antonina Celona, a former board member, said.

Celona said after the town stripped their funding, they couldn’t provide services anymore.

“It’s very sad,” she said. “It breaks our hearts to see this happen. So, we’re very joyous that this is going to come to an end.”

“We were upset because we were afraid we were not going to get back what we had,” Crepeau added.

Now that the town has taken over, Lombardi claims they’ll save a quarter of a million dollars a year while still providing the same services for seniors.

“It’s just their life,” Celona said. “You’d be surprised. They cry if they can’t come here.”