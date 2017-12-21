Police seek to ID Attleboro vehicle theft suspects

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are reaching out to the public for help as they work to identify a pair of men they say stole a motor vehicle in Attleboro earlier this week.

The department tweeted surveillance pictures of the suspects, saying the theft occurred around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the Cumberland Farms on County Street.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Dorchester, according to police.

Anyone with information on either suspect is urged to call Attleboro Police Detective Gabriel D’Agostino at (508) 222-1212. Callers are asked to reference case #17123710.