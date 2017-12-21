Q&A: How David Salvatore plans to lead the Providence City Council

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence City Council President David Salvatore has his work cut out for him.

The newly-elected council president from Ward 14 in the North End has less than a year to bring together a divided council and tackle some of the city’s most pressing issues before he runs for re-election.

So how is the second-term Democrat going to get the job done? He sat down with Eyewitness News shortly after he was elected president to discuss his new role and his vision for Providence.

The interview has been lightly edited and annotated for length and clarity.

Q: What’s your top priority as council president?

A: Communication is going to be important. I think it’s time to bridge some of the divides that have taken place over the last several years on this City Council. We have a genuine opportunity to take advantage of the resources that are available to us through the City Council members in their unique skillsets. I firmly believe we haven’t taken advantage of these skillsets. When smart, thoughtful minds come to the table, we can accomplish anything in this city.

Q: That divide is real. Not every member supported you. How are you going to be inclusive of the entire council?

A: I think it starts with constant communication. I think we have to start thinking for the long term. There are a lot of issues facing the city, especially the city’s fiscal position. I appreciate the hard work that has been done by the mayor, his team and our Finance Committee in managing the short-term finances, but I think we all know we have long-term issues to resolve.

Q: When you talk about long-term problems, the pension system is always the issue that comes to mind. You chaired the Subcommittee on Pension Sustainability several years ago. What needs to happen next?

A: I’m going to look to the mayor, his team and my colleagues on the City Council to take another comprehensive look at the pension system. Several years ago, we didn’t have a choice but to make some of the systemic changes that we did. I think that certainly helped in the short term. However, moving forward, we do need a permanent plan. I’m looking forward to working with the mayor and the General Assembly and the governor on an issue that I know they believe is important not only to the city but to the state of Rhode Island.

Q: Do you support the concept of selling or leasing the water supply to improve the pension fund?

A: If structured properly, I do.

Q: The Providence Community-Police Relations Act (PCPRA) takes effect Jan. 1, but law enforcement officials have raised concerns about the civilian oversight board that is being revived in conjunction with the new ordinance. Specifically, they don’t want the Providence External Review Authority (PERA) to have investigatory powers when reviewing police officers. Where do you stand?

A: I supported the PCPRA. I wasn’t on the council when PERA was introduced and passed. However, I do believe there should be some civilian oversight in terms of our police department. I’ll make it very clear that this matter will be on the Jan. 4 docket and I do anticipate there will be a vote.

Q: Are changes on the table?

A: A single issue has been brought to my attention regarding parallel investigations. I have reached out to the public safety commissioner’s office. I think we have an opportunity to have this conversation with folks in the community and public safety and get this right. Because the last thing I would want to see is we empower a board that doesn’t have the resources necessary to carry this forward. They should have the ability to be smart, thoughtful and quite frankly, if we’re going to ask the board to carry out an investigation that the police department is already investigating, they should have the ability to make sure that protocol was followed during the police department’s investigation.

Q: The council gets eight appointments to the PERA board. Will you be announcing the picks on Jan. 4?

I think the implementation needs to be immediate, but it also needs to be transparent. I would like to see the community as a whole have the opportunity to weigh in and have an opportunity to express interest if they are.

Q: You’ve been a big advocate for equal pay between men and women in city government. How do you want to move this forward as council president?

A: We’re waiting for a report from the [Equal Pay Task Force] and I’m looking forward to the recommendations they have. One of the requests that I had for the task force was to look at other cities and towns and what is working. This is going to be part of a longer-term plan. It’s not something we’re going to fix overnight. There’s clearly an issue around equal pay. It’s unacceptable to me that women make 20 cents on the dollar less than a man would in the same position. I’m looking forward to the recommendations from the task force. And we’re going to make the task force permanent.

Q: Your full-time job is government relations director for the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. That means you’re a State House lobbyist. Do you have any concern that you’re going to have a conflict when it comes to your employer’s interests versus the city’s interests?

A: I certainly appreciate the concern around perception. I’ve made it very clear to my employer and the members of the General Assembly who I interact with that I have a moral and ethical obligation to bifurcate those two interests.

Q: You haven’t always seen eye to eye with new Majority Leader John Igliozzi. How can you guys work together?

A: It’s okay to disagree. That’s what makes our democracy great. Leader Igliozzi and I have had numerous conversations over the years. Many of the issues that we do discuss we agree on. But I think we have an opportunity to reach out to the other members of the City Council and work with them, listen to them and take their ideas seriously. Leader igliozzi and I recognize that we have to put our past differences aside for the betterment of not only the constituents that we represent, but for the city as a whole.

Q: One area where you and Leader Igliozzi do not agree is on tax stabilization agreements (TSAs). You are the leading advocate for a standardized tax break process. He might be the leading opponent of that proposal. Where is that going?

A: We both agree that our commercial tax rate is not conducive to some of the opportunities that have presented themselves over the last two decades. Another area we agree on is the lack of oversight. I shined a light on the lack of oversight in the TSA program a few years ago. So yes, I’m a strong advocate for standardizing the process, removing the politics. But Leader Igliozzi and I will work through that. I value his opinion. I think he raises some valid points. And I’m confident that we’ll be able to get through this and adopt a piece of legislation that everybody can be happy with.

Q: The inside baseball crowd seems to think you’re just going to create a Ways and Means Committee and push Igliozzi to the side. Is that possible?

A: That is not in anyone’s best interest.

Q: You had previously said you were considering running for mayor next year. Is that off the table now?

A: Yes.

Q: Last question. You’ve got a kid on the way. You’re a busy guy. Have you thought about how stressful this is all going to be?

A: It’s funny. When I was initiated into the Providence Rotary Club, I had to get up and give a speech and let folks know what I do. One of the members stood up and said, “Where do you find all the time to do this?” Time management is critical. And a patient wife.

