Rhode Island’s unemployment rate ticks up to 4.3 percent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s unemployment rate has ticked up to 4.3 percent.

The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday the jobless rate for November was up one-tenth of a percentage point from the October rate.

It’s still significantly lower than in previous years when it reached peaks of more than 11 percent during the recession.

The November 2016 rate was 5 percent.

Rhode Island was slightly above the November national unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

The state added 600 jobs in November. The manufacturing sector gained jobs for the first time since July.

Officials say the number of jobs in Rhode Island overall is up 6,400 since January.

The labor force totaled 554,700 in November, which is down 100 from October and up 3,600 from November 2016.

