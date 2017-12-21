Taunton centralizes 911 calls, dispatch after deadly stabbing spree

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Taunton Police and Fire Departments have modernized dispatch operations after the old system led to a delay and confusion in the response to a deadly stabbing spree last year.

An independent report that came out in February was sharply critical of the city’s emergency dispatch system, saying it “presents a clear danger to the citizens of Taunton and its public safety personnel.”

The report came in the wake of a man’s violent rampage in May 2016. The attacker, 28-year-old Arthur DaRosa, began on Myricks Street and continued to the Silver City Galleria, killing two people and injuring others before being shot and killed by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy.

The report found that the city’s “fragmented, flawed and obsolete” dispatch system, which included two separate Computer Assisted Dispatch (CAD) systems for police and fire, led to a 20-minute delay in finding the first two stabbing victims, even though police had responded to Myricks Street within three minutes.

The city has implemented some of the recommendations from the report, including centralizing all 911 call-taking and dispatch at the fire department, placing a police officer there at all times.

“They’re actually in the same room and physically able to talk to each other, which is of course a big change from before,” Taunton Mayor Thomas Hoye said Thursday.

Police and fire are also now sharing a computer dispatch system, instead of keeping two separate ones.

“We’re a much safer city than we were even three or four years ago,” Hoye added.

The city is not finished making changes to improve its 911 system. The goal is to build a brand new emergency dispatch center to house police, fire and emergency medical services. The city is currently looking for a location to build that center.