URI edges Iona, 80-74

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jared Terrell scored 10 of his 23 points in the final minutes as Rhode Island rallied in the second half to take an 80-74 win over Iona on Thursday night.

The Rams overcame a nine-point deficit in the second half with Terrell scoring 16 points after intermission.

Stanford Robinson had 12 points with 10 rebounds, his second straight double-double, and Jeff Dowtin added 11 points while dishing out six assists for the Rams (7-3), who remain undefeated through six games at home.

Rickey McGill led Iona (6-6) with 16 points with Roland Griffin adding 12 and E.J. Crawford chipping in 11.

Iona was up 31-30 at the break and held a 41-33 advantage before the Rams rallied to take the lead for good after Fatts Russell drilled a trey and Terrell hit a jumper and made a layup for a 65-60 lead with 4:53 left.