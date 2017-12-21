Wintry mix may impact holiday travel starting Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Those planning to hit the road for the holidays should give themselves some extra travel time as an icy mix of snow, freezing rain and rain is expected to create dangerous driving conditions.

Light snow is expected to arrive early Friday afternoon, which could begin to accumulate before it changes over to sleet and freezing rain inland and rain closer to the coast. Roadways may become slick, especially those left untreated. Most of Rhode Island should see rain by 9 p.m. Friday, but freezing rain will persist in central and northern New England throughout the night.

AAA predicts 107 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season. The vast majority of those will be on the roads, according to AAA Northeast spokesperson Lloyd Albert.

“If you want to beat the traffic, probably the best argument is leave very early in the morning or right after rush hour and avoid those very, very peak travel times,” Albert advised.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for northwestern Rhode Island through noon Saturday.

The wintry weather could also interfere with air travel. Be sure to check the WPRI.com Flight Tracker for updates on arrivals and departures at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca is analyzing new data and will have an updated look at your holiday forecast on Eyewitness News starting live at 5.