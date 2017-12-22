Bishop Tobin responds to criticism over Fatima Hospital pension crisis

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of current and former employees of Fatima Hospital could see significant cuts to their retirement benefits now that the facility’s orphaned pension fund is running out of money.

Bishop Thomas Tobin of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence has faced criticism over the issue but insists the church is not the one to blame.

“The church did not cause this and there is nothing the church can do to fix it,” Tobin said Friday during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers.

