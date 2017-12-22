Claire’s pulls some children’s makeup after local mom’s concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Claire’s stores are pulling some children’s makeup off their shelves over asbestos claims by a local mother and a Rhode Island law firm.

Eyewitness News asked Claire’s to respond to those claims and as a result, the retail chain said it will investigate and is taking action out of an abundance of caution.

Mackenzie is six years old and loves playing with makeup.

Her mom says this glitter makeup kit from a Claire’s store in Providence was one of her favorites.

“You assume that when you’re purchasing it, it is safe,” Kristiana Warner said.

Warner works at a law firm that specializes in asbestos litigation. She says she was already working with a lab on another case and decided to have her daughter’s makeup tested.

According to a report Warner showed Eyewitness News from the Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, North Carolina, the glitter makeup kit came back positive for asbestos.

A known carcinogen, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“I remember literally sinking to the ground just being like, ‘Oh my gosh!'” Warner said.

Attorney John Deaton says the next step was to test more makeup.

In total, 17 samples of makeup from Claire’s stores in nine different states, including eye shadows, blushes and compact powders. A letter from the Scientific Analytical Institute said, “all tested positive at alarming rates.”

“This clearly is not an isolated incident,” Deaton said.

Eyewitness News contacted Claire’s about the claims. A spokesperson tells Target 12 customer safety is paramount:

“We work closely with our vendors to ensure our products are tested and assessed in line with the relevant country regulations and guidelines.” “As a result of today’s inquiry from WPRI-TV, we have taken the precautionary measure of pulling the items in question from sale, and will be conducting an immediate investigation into the alleged issues. Once we have more information and have the results of the investigation we will take the necessary action.”

Claire’s said if you already have this makeup in your home and you’re uncomfortable about using it, you can return it to the store for a full refund.

Law firm has Claire’s makeup tested for asbestos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Providence, R.I. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 4 eye shadow colors. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors and Chrysotile asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Seattle W.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Chicago, I.L. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Aqua Glitter Kit" was purchased in Milwaukee, I.L. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Jeweled Heart Kit" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Flip Phone Kit" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Star Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Rectangle Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Heart Kit" was purchased in Indianapolis, I.N. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Glitter" was purchased in New York City. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Shiny Black Plastic Makeup Kit With Handle" was purchased in Los Angeles, C.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 2 eye shadow colors and Anthophyllite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Glittery Makeup Kit With Fold Closure" was purchased in Los Angeles, C.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Claire's Eyeshadow Palette" was purchased in Greensboro, N.C. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Sparkly Heart Kit" was purchased in Atlanta, G.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color. Claims by Deaton Law Firm: This "Pink Jeweled Star Kit" was purchased in Atlanta, G.A. Scientific Analytical Institute in Greensboro, N.C. says results show Tremolite asbestos in 1 eye shadow color.