Council President Salvatore shakes up staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The new president of the Providence City Council is already shaking up his staff.

Council President David Salvatore announced Friday he has hired Emily Martineau as chief of staff, replacing Cyd McKenna. Martineau begins her new job Jan. 1.

“I am proud to have an incredibly capable team that is dedicated to this city,” Salvatore said in a prepared statement. “With a background in public affairs at both the state and municipal level, Emily knows this city and I have the utmost confidence that she will hit the ground running.”

A Stonehill College graduate, Martineau most recently served as external communications director for Rhode Island Housing, and previously was assistant public information officer for the Rhode Island attorney general’s office.

“I am excited and honored by this opportunity to serve the city of Providence,” Martineau said. “As a Providence resident, I know how meaningful the council’s work is to all those who live, work and visit here. I look forward to helping the council advance its ambitious agenda for improving our neighborhoods and moving our city forward.”

McKenna, a policy wonk who helped guide the Providence Community-Police Relations Act to passage earlier this year, was hired as chief of staff in 2015 by then-Council President Luis Aponte. She previously worked for former Providence Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr., and managed Cianci’s unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2014.

A spokesperson for the council didn’t know Martineau’s starting salary, but McKenna earned $98,000 a year.

Salvatore, a Democrat from Ward 14 in the city’s North End, was elected council president at a meeting Thursday night.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan