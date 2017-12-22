Fire damages Coffee and Cream restaurant in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a popular restaurant in North Smithfield.

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. Friday on Greenville Road at the Coffee and Cream. Officials tell Eyewitness News it appears as though the fire started outside the building, and then quickly spread.

“We vented the roof and flames vented through the roof. It stayed on the Coffee and Cream side of the building, did not extend to the Beef Barn,” North Smithfield Fire Captain Thomas Dybala said.

No one was inside at the time.

At least 30 firefighters from several communities responded to the scene to battle the flames.

