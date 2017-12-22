Holiday Pops concert spreads Christmas cheer

(Courtesy of Caitlyn DiPompo, PPAC)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Concert-goers got into the holiday spirit Friday night at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) for the Holiday Pops concert.

Danielle North with Conductor Kevin Lockhart at the Holiday Pops concert. (Courtesy of Caitlyn DiPompo)

The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra performed many holiday classics during the sold-out performance, including their signature “Sleigh Ride.”

The Boston Pops were joined by the Metropolitan Chorale and Santa himself to celebrate the holidays in Rhode Island.

Eyewitness News Anchor Danielle North took part in the event as a special guest MC alongside Conductor Kevin Lockhart.

