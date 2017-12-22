In the Kitchen: Mile High Apple Pie

Chef Mark Langevin from Chelo’s Hometown Bar and Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to share Chelo’s classic recipe for Mile High Apple Pie!

Mile High Apple Pie

Ingredients:

Bottom pie crust (pre-baked )

¾ lb. butter

¾ lb. shortening

3 oz. sugar

1 oz. salt

2 large eggs

12 oz. flour

Directions:

• Mix together butter, shortening, sugar, salt and eggs

• Mix in flour and knead until a firm dough

Apple Filling

Ingredients:

3lb sliced apples (red delicious apples)

1.5 cups cinnamon and sugar mixture

¼ cups corn starch

2 oz. butter

1 ea. pie shell (already cooked)

1ea pie crust

3oz milk

¼ cup sugar

Directions:

In a large bowl mix apples cinnamon and sugar mixture cornstarch together. Once mixed, add to precooked pie shell and add butter once all stacked together. Then, top raw pie dough to the stacked apples. Once topped and sealed, brush milk and top with sugar. Bake at 325 for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

